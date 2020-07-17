ASICS Men’s Gel-Venture 7 Trail Running Shoes

Price: $41.99
Take on the toughest terrain in confidence with the men’s GEL-VENTURE 7 performance trail running shoe by ASICS. Featuring GEL technology and an EVA midsole, this shoe is made for athletes who love to run in the great outdoors. GEL technology in the rearfoot area of the shoe provides shock absorption where you need it most, while the ORTHOLITE sockliner provides an additional layer of cushioning underfoot. It even molds to the shape of your feet, making each run even more comfortable than the last.
Extra support comes from the sturdy upper crafted from synthetic leather, while the internal heel counter gently helps your foot remain in its natural line of motion, making for a more efficient stride. Meanwhile the EVA midsole protects your feet against impact and increases rebound, giving you an energetic feeling as you clock up the miles. Durable and practical, the GEL-VENTURE 7 shoe makes an excellent training partner whether you’re new to trail running or a seasoned pro.
REARFOOT GEL TECHNOLOGY CUSHIONING SYSTEM
Attenuates shock during impact phase and allows for a smooth transition to midstance.
ORTHOLITE X-40 SOCKLINER
This premium sockliner features higher rebound properties while providing excellent moisture management and a high-level of breathability.
AHAR OUTSOLE
Acronym for ASICS High Abrasion Rubber. Placed in critical areas of the outsole for exceptional durability.
Find the Right Fit
GEL-CUMULUS 21
GEL-VENTURE 7
GEL-KINSEI OG
GT-2000 8
GEL-KAYANO 26
Pronation
UNDERPRONATION (Supination)
UNDER, NEUTRAL
NEUTRAL
OVER, NEUTRAL
OVERPRONATION
How Your Foot Contacts the Ground
The outer side of the heel hits the ground at an increased angle with little or no normal pronation, causing a large transmission of shock through the lower leg.
The foot lands on outside of the heel, then rolls inward (pronates) to absorb shock and support body weight.
The foot lands on outside of heel, then rolls inward (pronates) excessively, transferring weight to inner edge instead of ball of the foot.
Push Off
The pressure is on smaller toes on outside of foot.
There is even distribution from the front of the foot.
Big toe and second toe do majority of the work
Foot Type
High arches
Normal arches
Low arches
