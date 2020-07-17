ASICS Men’s Gel-Venture 7 Trail Running Shoes



Take on the toughest terrain in confidence with the men’s GEL-VENTURE 7 performance trail running shoe by ASICS. Featuring GEL technology and an EVA midsole, this shoe is made for athletes who love to run in the great outdoors. GEL technology in the rearfoot area of the shoe provides shock absorption where you need it most, while the ORTHOLITE sockliner provides an additional layer of cushioning underfoot. It even molds to the shape of your feet, making each run even more comfortable than the last.

Extra support comes from the sturdy upper crafted from synthetic leather, while the internal heel counter gently helps your foot remain in its natural line of motion, making for a more efficient stride. Meanwhile the EVA midsole protects your feet against impact and increases rebound, giving you an energetic feeling as you clock up the miles. Durable and practical, the GEL-VENTURE 7 shoe makes an excellent training partner whether you’re new to trail running or a seasoned pro.

REARFOOT GEL TECHNOLOGY CUSHIONING SYSTEM

Attenuates shock during impact phase and allows for a smooth transition to midstance.

ORTHOLITE X-40 SOCKLINER

This premium sockliner features higher rebound properties while providing excellent moisture management and a high-level of breathability.

AHAR OUTSOLE

Acronym for ASICS High Abrasion Rubber. Placed in critical areas of the outsole for exceptional durability.

Imported

Rubber sole

Ortholite X-40 Sockliner – This premium sockliner features higher rebound properties while providing excellent moisture management and a high-level of breathability (Ortholite is a registered trademark of ATP Manufacturing LLC.)