Asia’s fishermen and farmers go digital during virus

During a nationwide lockdown, farmers from Malaysia’s Cameron Highlands have been confronted with throwing away tons of recent greens.

Wet markets have been shut down as social restrictions have been launched to cease the virus spreading.

E-commerce was their saviour as they went on-line for the primary time to attach with prospects.

It has been the same story for farmers and fishermen throughout South East Asia as they embrace a brand new technique to promote.

Malaysia’s nationwide lockdown, which it calls a Movement Control Order (MCO), has been in place since March and was not too long ago prolonged to 9 June.

Steve Teoh is the proprietor of the Deoness Plantation in Cameron Highlands, 200km north of Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur, the place he sells corn and flowers.

“When the Movement Control Order happened, I was looking at probably throwing away the harvested flowers since the demand abruptly stopped overnight as florist shops had to close,” he stated.

Thankfully, Singapore-based e-commerce platform Lazada stepped in to deliver Mr Teoh onboard and linked him with a web based florist to promote his flowers to a brand new buyer base.

The firm additionally helped different farmers dealing with the identical drawback in Malaysia, with piles of recent fruit and greens they could not promote within the conventional method. In the primary weekend of the lockdown, greater than 1.5 tons of greens have been bought, in line with Lazada.

Lazada Image caption



Indonesian farmer Pak Opik holds up an indication that claims “We go to work for you, so you can have vegetables to stay healthy”.





“Without an online channel, I will probably have to throw away my flowers,” added Mr Teoh.

Audrey Goo is the proprietor of Malaysia-based MyFishman, a recent seafood subscription and supply service in Malaysia. She additionally confronted the issue of not being to promote at moist markets or ship recent fish earlier than she joined the e-commerce platform.

“Our business has definitely been affected by Covid-19, given that we aren’t able to supply to restaurants, wholesale fish markets, grocery stalls or coffee shops, as most had to close, but being able to sell online is still keeping us in business,” she stated.

During the MCO, MyFishman noticed gross sales enhance by about 150% during the primary two weeks as folks stocked up with meals at residence.

Lazada stated from mid-January to mid-May recent produce orders have greater than doubled within the South East Asia area.

“Businesses in every industry and sector, including those in agriculture, are pivoting online to capture the new opportunities arising from changing consumer preferences,” stated Pierre Poignant, group chief government at Lazada.

Challenging instances

In Indonesia, farming cooperative Rumah Sayur Group has ventured on-line to assist 2,500 farmers from 89 villages promote their recent produce. The group beforehand bought direct to supermarkets, inns, eating places and cafés within the Greater Jakarta space.

But when the pandemic hit, gross sales dropped by greater than 60%. That’s after they turned to e-commerce.

Indonesian farmer Pak Opik largely sells “exotic” greens equivalent to purple cabbages and Japanese cucumbers in conventional moist markets within the Jakarta space and West Javan metropolis of Bandung. “The current pandemic situation is very challenging for us farmers, as we are used to selling our products through the traditional channels,” he stated.

But by means of the group’s e-commerce partnership “our harvests can still reach consumers nationwide – especially during the current situation where people are unable to go to the market like they used to”.

In Thailand, Lazada is working with the federal government to assist native farmers who usually export their fruit discover new consumers regionally. The Thai authorities and Lazada wish to onboard as much as 50 fruit sellers during the nation’s Golden Fruit Month marketing campaign in June.

Chinese e-commerce big Alibaba has opened up its Taobao Live platform to farmers totally free together with its Foodie Livestream channel to attach farmers throughout China with its 41 million followers. The Jack Ma-founded tech agency says 15m kilos of merchandise have been bought during the primary three days of livestreaming.