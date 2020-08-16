Asia’s biggest market for ESG debt hit by ‘greenwashing’ concerns

Asia’s fastest-growing market for debt billed as “socially responsible” has actually drawn criticism after information revealed the large bulk of this financing has actually been raised for tasks and real estate instead of the environment.

South Korea has for numerous years been among the world’s most popular markets for debt raised according to ecological, social and governance concepts. Banks, commercial groups and the federal government have actually consistently promoted the advantages to society from the Won64.7 tn ($ 54.7 bn) in ESG keeps in mind released because May 2018.

But less than 3 percent of the financing has actually been focused exclusively on ecological jobs, South Korean stock market information programs, raising concerns over “greenwashing” and weak regulative oversight.

Of 426 ESG keeps in mind released over the previous 3 years, just 22 raised debt for “environmental” functions, while 387 were identified “social”, indicating the funds most likely went towards the vaguer goals of supporting task development, assisting services and enhancing real estate, KRX information revealed. The staying 17 notes were categorized as “sustainable”, indicating the profits can be utilized to money either ecological or social jobs.

Auditors who have actually evaluated the notes stated one issue was that South Korean regulators had actually not set up a structure for confirming ESG issuance …