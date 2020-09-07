Asian Stocks Mostly Down, China Releases Mixed Export and Import Data By Investing.com

© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Asian stocks were mostly down on Monday morning, with markets slowly recovering from the biggest two-day slide since June and investors digesting data released by China.

China’s inched down 0.09% by 11:20 PM ET (4:20 AM GMT) and the fell 1.10%. The country released mixed export and import data for August earlier in the day, with up 9.5% year-on-year from July’s 7.2% increase but down 2.1% year-on-year, more than July’s 1.4% fall. The decreased to $58.93 billion, down from the previous month’s $62.33 billion.

Japan’s edged down 0.18%, ahead of a slew of economic data to be released on Tuesday, including figures on household spending, current account and gross domestic product.

Some investors also expected more stimulus measures before the end of the year and expected incumbent prime minister Shinzo Abe’s Abenomics policy to be continued by his replacement.

Hong Kong’s edged up 0.19%, reversing its earlier losses. Police reportedly made 289 arrests in the aftermath of protests that took place in the city on Sunday, the original date of the Legislative Council elections. The elections have been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19.

South Korea’s rose 0.64%

Australia’s inched down…