Asian stocks drop after Wall Street’s tech rally stumbles By Reuters

© Reuters. A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is reflected in a screen displaying NASDAQ movements outside a brokerage in Tokyo



By Tom Westbrook and Alwyn Scott

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Asia’s stock markets slipped on Friday, following the steepest Wall Street selloff since June, while safer bonds and the dollar found support as investors sought shelter.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6%. dropped 1.3% while markets in Sydney and Seoul fell 2%.

The moves are more muted than the 5% plunge on the tech-heavy Nasdaq overnight, or the S&P 500’s 3.5% drop, which traders said was overdue given recent frothy gains.

But investors are worried the fall might turn into a deeper rout, with a crucial U.S. payrolls report due later on Friday seen as possible selling trigger if it disappoints.

After-hours trade in U.S. tech companies pointed to further pressure and futures dropped, with S&P 500 futures down 0.4% early in Asia and down 1.2%.

“No single factor sparked the sell-off, rather it seemed to be an accumulation of worries about the rally in the tech sector, overcrowding and rising valuations,” said Kerry Craig, Global Market Strategist at J.P….