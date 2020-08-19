Asian stocks at seven-month highs after Wall Street cracks more records By Reuters

©Reuters A male strolls past an electrical screen proving Japan’s Nikkei and Shanghai Stock Exchange markets’ indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo



By Swati Pandey and Chibuike Oguh

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares reached a seven-month peak on Wednesday tracking the S&P 500, which scaled all-time highs driven by ever broadening policy stimulus intended at cushioning the blow to economies from the coronavirus pandemic.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares beyond Japan increased 0.3%, up for a 3rd straight day to 570.80 points, a level not seen given that late January.

The gains were driven by Australian shares, up 0.8% and South Korea, which included 0.6%. pushed up too however Chinese shares began weaker with the blue-chip CSI300 index off 0.7%.

Overnight, both the S&P 500 and set records quickly after the opening bell following strong sales development reported by significant U.S. sellers consisting of Walmart (NYSE:-RRB-, Kohl’s (NYSE:-RRB- and Home Depot (NYSE:-RRB-.

The closely-watched S&P 500 topped an all-time peak reached in February right before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic drove the benchmark index to short on March 23. The index has actually risen about 55% ever since.

At simply 126 days, that “is the fastest bear market recovery ever,” stated Tapas Strickland, …