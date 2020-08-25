Asian stocks approach two-year high on fresh U.S.-China trade hopes By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Employees of the Tokyo Stock Exchange work at the bourse in Tokyo



2/2

By Scott Murdoch and Tom Westbrook

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) – Renewed self-confidence in a Sino- U.S. trade offer after talks in between the nations assisted raise most Asian stocks on Tuesday, as did fresh vaccine hopes for a coronavirus vaccine, which enhanced wider belief.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.18% and was trading simply listed below a two-year high.

increased 1.5% while banking stocks led Australia’s S&P/ ASX 200 up 0.4%.

The positive belief in Asia on Tuesday follows reports that leading U.S. and Chinese authorities see development in solving issues around the Phase 1 trade offer reached in between the 2 nations in January.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the U.S. Treasury stated in a declaration on Tuesday, throughout a “regularly scheduled call”.

China’s commerce ministry stated in a declaration there had actually been “constructive dialogue”, which followed the U.S. Treasury stating that “both sides see progress”.

“This follows market expectations of the Phase 1 offer remaining healthy and most likely to hold even as U.S.-China stress …