Asian markets follow Wall Street lower as tech sell-off continues

Hang Seng Index HSI Kospi KOSPI Nikkei 225 N225 Shanghai Composite SHCOMP Hong Kong’stumbled as much as 2.1% in morning trade and was last down 1.7%. South Korea’salso lost 1.7%. Japan’sand China’sfell 1% and 1.4%, respectively.

Nasdaq Composite COMP As in the United States, where the tech-heavytumbled nearly 5%, tech stocks were the biggest losers in Asia.

The Hang Seng Tech Index — a new index tracking the 30 largest tech firms listed in Hong Kong — sank more than 3%. Alibaba, JD.com and semiconductor giant SMIC all lost at least 4%. (Tech stocks will soon become even more important for Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index, which adds Alibaba and Xiaomi next week — a reflection of the growing number of Chinese tech firms trading in the city.)

Asian markets are “catching a cold” after the “US market sneezing” last night, Jingyi Pan, a market strategist for IG, wrote in a Friday research note.