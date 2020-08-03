Asia stocks off to cautious start, dollar nurses scars By Reuters

©Reuters A guy using protective face mask strolls in front of a stock quote board outside a brokerage in Tokyo



By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares and the dollar made a cautious start to the brand-new month on Monday as U.S. legislators had a hard time to work out a brand-new stimulus strategy and an international rise of brand-new coronavirus cases revealed no indication of easing off.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2%, though that was from a six-month top. Japan’s Nikkei () included 1.1% thanks to a pullback in the yen, while South Korea shares () relieved 0.3%.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 () dithered either side of flat.

Investors fidgeted at the absence of a brand-new stimulus bundle in the United States with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows not positive on reaching arrangement quickly on an offer.

On Friday, Fitch Ratings cut the outlook on the United States’ triple-A score to unfavorable from steady, pointing out deteriorating credit strength and a ballooning deficit.

The credit score company likewise stated the future instructions of U.S. financial policy depends in part on the November election and the resulting makeup of Congress, warning there is a danger policy gridlock might continue.

Strong arises from tech giants assisted the S&P 500 climb 5.5% last …