©Reuters A guy using a protective face mask, following the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out, strolls in front of a stock quote board outside a brokerage in Tokyo



By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Asian shares dozed near current highs in peaceful trade on Monday as financiers waited to see if the current sell-off in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries would extend, and possibly take some pressure off the beleaguered dollar.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outdoors Japan was 0.02% lower at 562, however still considering the January top of 574.52.

Japan’s Nikkei () dipped 0.4% after touching a six-month peak on Friday, as the nation suffered its greatest financial contraction on record in the 2nd quarter.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 firmed 0.25% in early trade to be simply listed below its record close of 3,386.15.

The U.S. second-quarter revenues season concludes with the significant merchants reporting today, consisting of Walmart Inc (N:-RRB-, Home Depot Inc (N:-RRB- and Kohls Corp (N:-RRB-.

Politics will be a function as the Democratic National Convention starts the 2020 governmental election season.

Sino- U.S. relations stay a sticking point with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday stating he might apply pressure on more Chinese business such as …