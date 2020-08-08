Asia Durr Opts Out of 2020 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty will not get the chance to set in 2015’s star draft choice with Sabrina Ionescu this season. Asia Durr has revealed that she’ll remain her sophomore season as a high threat gamer following a favorable COVID-19 medical diagnosis.

An overall of seven WNBA players tested positive for the coronavirus in the W’s very first batch of bulk screening, although Durr’s favorable outcome came almost a month earlier in earlyJune

.

The 23- year-old will bypass the league’s shortened 22- video game season anticipated to tip off later on this month.

Durr balanced 9.7 points per video game last season and is a considerable part of a young Liberty team heading forward. The two-guard was the ACC gamer of the year at Louisville back in 2017-18 prior to her choice as theNo 2 choice in the 2018 WNBA Draft.

333