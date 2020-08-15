Ashton Kutcher slams Pence, Trump for lack of relief following deadly derecho in Iowa: ‘Wake up’

The storm system tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa One lady in Indiana was discovered dead clutching her grand son in her crushed mobile home while another individual was killed in Iowa

“Where is the federal relief for Iowa? 10m acres of crops have been destroyed. Houses. Communities. Wake up federal gov! What because it’s not called a tornado or hurricane you don’t need to act fast? Come On!!” tweeted the Cedar Rapids native.

Kutcher then called out Vice President Pence and President Trump particularly for their declared lack of action.

“You were there campaigning. You saw with your own eyes. Do something,” Kutcher tweeted to Pence.

Kutcher then tagged Trump in a couple of tweets including pictures of the damage, one of which revealed a harmed house covered in fallen trees.

Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds said Tuesday early estimates indicate 10 million acres have actually been harmed in the country’s leading corn-producing state and numerous grain bins were ruined. That’s almost a 3rd of the approximately 31 million acres of land farmed in the state that sustained damage from the wind storm.

