Ashton Kutcher Is The Latest To Defend Ellen DeGeneres, Says She ‘Never Pandered To Celebrity’ & Immediately Gets Called Out By Fans!

Is Ashton Kutcher severe today?

The previous That ’70 s Show star is the latest superstar to come out in defense of Ellen DeGeneres, and his handle her presumably hazardous work environment habits is really something to witness for all the incorrect factors.

Related: Kevin Hart Defends Ellen Because Of Course He Does

The 42- year-old star and company financier required to Twitter on Monday night to offer his hot take on the debates surrounding The Ellen Show In his tweet on the matter, Kutcher made the jaw-dropping claim that Ellen “never pandered to celebrity” while she has “only treated me & my team w/respect & kindness,” as you can see (listed below):

I have not talked with @TheEllenShow and can just speak from my own experience. She & & her group have actually just treated me & & my group w/ regard & & generosity. She never ever catered celeb which I constantly viewed as a revitalizing sincerity. When things aren’t best she manages it and repairs. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 5, 2020

It’s a good declaration in concept, and we get that he’s attempting to be sincere after having great individual experiences on the program, however “never pandered to celebrity”? Seriously? That’s actually her whole task, guy! It’s likewise a little discouraging to believe how the Cheaper by the Dozen star has any concept what it resembles working …