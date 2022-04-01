Home Armenia Ashot Davidyants appointed Head of Clinical Laboratory Diagnosis Department of National Institute... Armenia Ashot Davidyants appointed Head of Clinical Laboratory Diagnosis Department of National Institute of Health | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 1, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Ashot Davidyants appointed Head of Clinical Laboratory Diagnosis Department of National Institute of Health | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Security Council Secretary submits refutation to Lithuanian Deputy Foreign Minister about false rumors about Armenia | Morning: Armenia Alarm to the police. The arable land was turned into a cemetery Morning: Armenia Alen Simonyan ղեկավար Head of the UK Parliament’s MT-Armenia Friendship Group exchanged views on regional stability and security issues | Morning: Recent Posts Robot use on the rise as restaurants and retailers experience labor shortages Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Leave MGK’s Home All Cozy and Close Feel like a drunk driver who killed their family: Man on gathering that spread... ‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint’s GF Georgia Groome is Pregnant CoinDesk’s Ollie Leech on crypto, regulatory concerns, bitcoin, and upgrades to ethereum Most Popular Gas supply to Nubarashen will be temporarily suspended – aysor.am – Hot news from... "Gazprom Armenia" CJSC informs that in order to carry out planned repairs, on April 4, from 10:00 to 15:00, the 1st building of Nubarashen... The situation is quite difficult for Armenia and Artsakh. There is always the... The situation is quite difficult for Armenia and Artsakh. There is always the danger of war, the head of the "Armenia" faction Seyran... Alen Simonyan received the delegation led by the head of the UK-Armenia Friendship Group... RA NA President Alen Simonyan received the delegation led by Tim Luten, Head of the UK-Armenia Friendship Group of the UK Parliament. Welcoming the guests,... No precipitation is expected, the wind will intensify No precipitation is expected in the capital today, April 2-6. The wind is expected to intensify on April 2-6 with a speed of 14-16... On April 5, at 18:30, Freedom Square. The opposition calls on the citizens... The opposition calls on the citizens of Armenia to take to the streets. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ishkhan Saghatelyan said in the National...