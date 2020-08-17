Ashley Tisdale reveals she’s had her breast implants removed as she launches blog on ‘non-toxic living’

In the image connected to the post, Tisdale, 35, extended and took in some sun on the beach while putting on a light-colored bikini with a red floral pattern.

ASHLEY TISDALE, VANESSA HUDGENS DANCE TO ‘HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL’ SONG DURING SELF-QUARANTINE

The starlet started her caption by describing the post is the “most personal [she’s] ever shared.”

“As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important. Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery,” she stated. “Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did.”

Tisdale stated that “little by little,” she started to experience a bunch of illness consisting of “food sensitivities” and “gut issues,” which she believed might have been an outcome of her implants.

ASHLEY TISDALE ACCUSES KEVIN SMITH OF HITTING HER CAR

“So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal,” she shared. “This journey has been one of growth, self discovery, self acceptance and most importantly self-love. This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me.”

She then discussed that she’s invested a good deal of …