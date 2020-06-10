Ashley Johnson leaves Wasps, along with Charlie Matthews and Billy Searle | Rugby Union News





Ashley Johnson is one of three players to own left Wasps

Forwards Ashley Johnson and Charlie Matthews have gone Wasps, along with fly-half Billy Searle.

Hooker Johnson, who has played three times for South Africa, scored 42 tries within 198 performances during his / her eight-year mean at the membership.

“Ashley has to go down as one of the best signings in Wasps history,” head trainer Lee Blackett told the particular club’s established website.

“He has become a fan favourite for several reasons, whether it’s his barnstorming carries, massive gain line stopping tackles or for being a very humble character. Ash will be massively missed both on and off the field.”

Prop Matthews offers featured 28 times regarding Wasps, getting previously invested nine many years with Harlequins.

But he will today embark on a brand new adventure In Japan, in which he has decided a deal to sign up Kamaishi Seawaves.

“After eight enjoyable years in the Premiership I have decided that the time is right for my young family and I to take up an exciting opportunity to play in Japan,” he stated.

“It has been a pleasure working with such a great group of players and staff over the last two years and I have no doubt that they will be very successful in the coming seasons.”

Meanwhile, 24-year-old fly-half Searle is also leaving behind the Ricoh Arena right after kicking 98 points within 21 performances, which included fighting back from your eight-month damage lay-off a year ago due to a negative leg crack.