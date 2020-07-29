Ashley Graham unveils ‘my new mom bod’ in Swimsuits for All shoot: ‘I want people to see who I am’

The design worked together with Swimsuits For All to launch her new “size-inclusive swimwear line,” which is offered in sizes 4-24 Graham picked to design the collection without Photoshopping her stretch marks from the pregnancy.

“There’s always a question of what do you want us to retouch, and what do you want us to take out? And I said ‘Nothing,’ except a clamp holding up the DIY backdrop,” the 32- year-old informedPeople “I want everybody to know genuinely… I want people to see who I am because everybody has a story.”

“A lot of women I speak to have image issues, body issues around confidence,” she continued. “I want them to understand that we all have things that society has told us to cover up and why do we need to do that? So here I am with mine out and about and proud.”

Graham discussed she desired to develop a swimsuit line that would make females feel their most positive– no matter what phase of life they’re in.

“The thing about working with Swimsuits For All is that I’ve always been able to design swimsuits that I want to wear and swimsuits that I’m really comfortable in,” stated the newmom “Now with a postpartum body, I thought that things were going to feel different and that they were going to look different, and they do, but it’s a newfound joy in that.”

Graham exposed that despite the fact that she was a bit reluctant initially, the shoot left her sensation empowered.

“I’ve got more weight on me,” she stated. “I have actually [got] stretch marks, and in the start, I actually had to have a great deal of discussions with myself and inform myself, ‘OK, new body, new mindset.’ But after this photoshoot, I felt so empowered since I resembled, ‘Yes, I look good. I feel good. This is my new mom bod.’”

Graham confessed she has “no idea” when massive photoshoots will return or perhaps how the fashion business will appear like post-pandemic. However, she stated that quarantining with her household has actually been “such a blessing.”

“I seem like I have actually had more time with Isaac and [at] house than I ever would have had,” she stated. “And that really is a silver lining for me.”