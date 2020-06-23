Ashley Giles confident Pakistan will tour England despite three players contracting coronavirus | Cricket News





Shadab Khan (left) is one in all three Pakistan players to check optimistic for coronavirus

Ashley Giles stays confident Pakistan’s tour of England will go forward despite three of the guests’ 29-man squad contracting coronavirus.

Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Haris Rauf all examined optimistic for COVID-19 after being screened on the weekend and will not journey with the remainder of the crew once they depart for Manchester on Sunday.

An additional 23 players ought to obtain their outcomes on Tuesday, excluding Usman Shinwari and Imad Wasim, who’ve already examined unfavourable, and Shoaib Malik, who will be part of the squad in England in a while after being given dispensation to be along with his household having not seen them for 5 months.

Pakistan are as a consequence of play three Tests and as many T20 internationals in England in August and September.

“It is a concern – and we are most concerned about the welfare of those players who have tested positive,” Giles, England’s managing director of males’s cricket, instructed reporters by way of Zoom.

“At the second, I do not assume the sequence is doubtful. We are far sufficient away from the beginning of the Test sequence to be too nervous and we’re nonetheless hopeful the Pakistan crew will be arriving within the nation pretty quickly.

“We are still waiting on the other test results but I think we are still far enough out even if a number of those results were positive.”

Pakistan has seen a pointy rise in coronavirus infections over the previous couple of weeks, with the nation at the moment having round 185,000 confirmed circumstances.

“The situation in Pakistan is not great at the moment and our thoughts go out to the whole country, so clearly it’s important we get the team in the country and we can get on with our series. Anything that puts that at risk is clearly a problem,” added former England spinner Giles.

“All of this has uncertainty nonetheless as we all know how fastmoving the state of affairs has been world wide. We have been very cautious at each step, however do we actually know what’s across the nook? No.

“This is such a worldwide and far-reaching problem and is affecting everybody and there are way more necessary issues happening than sport.

“But we are hopeful that if we can get international sport on it will be a fillip for people around the world.”

Middle-order batsman Haris Sohail opted out of Pakistan’s tour over coronavirus fears

England will assemble at The Ageas Bowl on Tuesday afternoon to start preparations for his or her behind-closed-doors three-Test sequence towards West Indies, which begins on the identical venue on July 8.

The sides will then journey to Emirates Old Trafford for the ultimate two Tests, with each stadiums chosen as bio-secure venues as a consequence of their on-site resorts and medical testing amenities.

The sequence towards West Indies has been named #raisethebat as a tribute to these engaged on the frontline throughout the coronavirus pandemic, with England to put on the names of key employees on their coaching tops forward of day one of many first Test in Southampton.