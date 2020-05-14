Ashley Benson Subtly Addresses G-Eazy Dating Rumors Following Split From Cara Delevingne!

Quarantine pair discoveries are coming to be the brand-new regular– however could one suspiciously timed trip in between Ashley Benson as well as G-Eazy following her split from Cara Delevingne signify something much more?

Fans are greatly questioning this after photos of the Pretty Little Liars starlet as well as No Limit rap artist were shared on Twitter Wednesday, much less than a week after we discovered the women had actually finished their connection in April.

Benson as well as the musician, birthed Gerald Earl Gillum, were photographed entering into an automobile with each other (seen HERE!) after they delighted in some grocery store purchasing in LosAngeles The discovery led several to think something charming might be taking place– as well as we need to claim, the very early response from the hecklers had not been specifically helpful!

See what a couple of worried Twitics needed to claim regarding it (listed below):

the opportunity of ashley benson remaining in a partnership with g-eazy does not rest best with me pic.twitter.com/fdOIyUB7tS — hass &#x 1f33 b; (@20 biteenqueen) May 13, 2020

ashley benson going from cara delenvigne to g-eazy pic.twitter.com/sM1J4fh5qL — sofia (@ficklecamila) May 13, 2020

ashley benson damaging up with cara to day g-eazy resembles a cry for assistance — ًASHLYN DAY!!! (@hoteIdiabIo) May 13, 2020

i do not intend to stay in a globe where ashley benson damaged up with cara delevingne to day g-eazy — niki (@liabilites) May 13, 2020

But while followers were active leaping to final thoughts, Ashley went on as well as subtly dealt with the conjecture on Instagram that exact same day! A Cara follower account shared a screenshot of a short article which declared to have “evidence” of the reported charming link, however they banged the whole idea with this inscription:

“You can’t say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever. ✋🏼”

Ashley suched as the article, so, there’s that!

It certainly came as a shock to listen to the pair of 2 years had actually called it gives up. At the moment, an expert splashed deets regarding their separation to People, asserting their connection “ran its course.” Now, an E! News resource claims Benson as well as the 27- year-old design are “both moving on and don’t have a lot of contact” with each other:

“They both feel like it’s over and it’s better if they go their own ways.”

For Cara, this implies defeating the separation blues with the assistance of pals! She delicately disregarded continuous social distancing procedures for a star-studded swimming pool celebration in El Lay previously today. Ashley additionally seems leaning right into her relationships or whatever you want to classify both with at this moment. Despite her consent on that particular article we pointed out previously, it interests keep in mind the 30- year-old Spring Breakers celebrity lately teamed up with G-Eazy for a cover of Radiohead‘s Creep late last month, which you can ch-ch-check out right here:

Okay, currently we kind of comprehend why followers believe something could be up. The performance seems stunning however this is sort of arbitrary! Could this be simply one more circumstances of musicians socializing, like G-Eazy finished with Megan Thee Stallion back in February? People believed they were dating also, which the Hot Girl Summer rap artist later on emphatically refuted.

What do U believe, Perezcious viewers? Give us your handle every one of this (listed below) in the remarks!