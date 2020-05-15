Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Spotted Kissing After She Tried Quashing Romance Rumors

For two folks imagined to be in quarantine, this pair has been noticed out fairly a bit!

It’s been little greater than every week because the breakup between Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne was confirmed, however there’s already been MULTIPLE sightings of Ash hanging round city with G-Eazy.

The Pretty Little Liars star tried to subtly quash the rumors by “liking” an Instagram put up with the caption:

“You can’t say they are dating just because of a like and some comments. Can’t Ashley have friends now? STOP SAYING ASHLEY CHEATED! OR EVEN CARA! They just need friends right now more than ever. ✋🏼”

And but, the proof appears to be mounting that she and the rapper (actual title Gerald Earl Gillum) are extra than simply mates. The duo was snapped whereas choosing up take-out on Thursday, and DailyMail.com has a video that appears to indicate them kissing! (CLICK HERE to see for yourself.)

A supply advised People of the brand new relationship:

“[It] feels like just a fling for now. She’s getting over a breakup.”

What do U suppose, Perezcious readers?! Is Ashley rebounding?? Or ought to we consider her social media hints that she and Gerald are simply mates? Sound OFF together with your take within the feedback (beneath)…