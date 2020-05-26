Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Cozied Up Over Memorial Day Weekend!

This Memorial Day weekend break had not been precisely a regular vacation, yet it looks like Ashley Benson as well as G-Eazy still took advantage of it!

As we have actually been reporting, both have actually been detected out as well as around in El Lay since late, coming fresh off of Benson’s separation with Cara Delevingne The informal beginning to summertime this weekend break additionally brought a discovery of the brand-new pair appreciating some fresh air amidst quarantine.

One eyewitness splashed to E! News:

“They looked very happy together. They went from a rented place in Malibu to his place in the valley. They joked around with each other and looked affectionate.”

‘Bu with the boo! Classic!! Another resource included:

“Once they were in the car, they turned up the music and headed back to his place.”

Sounds like they had an excellent day, also if they weren’t putting on masks … See the pictures HERE.

While we have actually learnt through a lot of resources concerning their budding connection thus far, Ash’s sis Shaylene Benson was one of the most informative. She vouched for the recently established pair’s love of songs as well as mentioned points “not necessarily” being Ashley’s mistake, relating to the current separation. She formerly captioned her Instagram Story:

“Morning thought: people can be so mean on social media it’s really disappointing. Especially when they know nothing about you, the situation, or what you may be going through. My heart breaks for you sis. Ugh.”

Once fans captured wind of her blog post, Shaylene later on leapt back on her IG Story to clear up:

“Sometimes connections finish as well as talking from experience, it’s not always your mistake. Maybe it’s no person [sic] mistake! Maybe it’s what the various other individual desired as well as really felt in their heart was the best point to do for them. So at the end of the day, it was their option not your own to finish the connection. I’m not an expert love medical professional yet perhaps it’s excellent to enable on your own the chance to allow go given that it runs out your control as well as progress whatever that resembles for you …To recover.”

And apparently referenced that her sis as well as the rap artist adhered over songs:

“And it’s alright if you choose to recover via songs as well as team up with various other musicians. And if a trigger takes place. It’s not a criminal activity when you’re solitary. I indicate a great deal of individuals satisfy via collaborating as well as if there is a link, terrific! Do what you desire. It’s no person [sic] company.”

The public certainly believes it’s their company, LOLz!!

