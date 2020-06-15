Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Continue To Spark Rumors After Being Spotted Holding Hands!

So much for keeping it low key!

Rumored new couple Ashley Benson and G-Eazy put their budding relationship on display yet again over the week-end! As you’re likely aware, the two have now been romantically linked ever since the Pretty Little Liars star’s breakup with Cara Delevingne back in early May, and by the looks of it, things continue to be going pretty much for ’em!

The 30-year-old actress and 31-year-old recording artist (real name Gerald Earl Gillum) were spotted holding hands while out and about on a shopping trip in Los Angeles. For the outing (see the shots HERE), Ash sported a casual look consisting of a white t-shirt, black shorts, and a bandanna over her neck, which was hopefully used as a makeshift face-covering! El Lay residents are still necessary to wear face masks or coverings in public areas spaces, something the No Limit rapper ignored together with his all-black ensemble.

Regardless, this sighting comes just a few weeks after the pair spent Memorial Day week-end cozied up together! At the time, an E! News source commented on how “happy” they appeared in each other’s company, which is undoubtedly a good thing all through times like these. Although a different insider recently told the outlet Ashley and G-Eazy are taking your time and just “having fun right now,” these back-to-back sightings seem to suggest things are headed down a more serious path!

We’ll always keep our eye on these lovebirds, however in the meantime, are U here because of this coupling? Let us know (below) in the comments!