Ashleigh Barty: World No 1 will not defend French Open title due to travel concerns | Tennis News





Ashleigh Barty won her maiden grand slam at the 2019 French Open

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty will not defend her French Open title later this month after deciding against travelling to Europe.

The 24-year-old, who claimed a maiden grand slam crown at Roland Garros in 2019, is still concerned about the health risks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Barty also pulled out of the US Open, which is currently ongoing, because of the same reason while she has also been unable to train with her coach in Australia because of travel restrictions.

She posted on Instagram: “It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year.

“Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I…