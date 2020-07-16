Asheville, North Carolina, approves reparations for Black residents

The resolution, which passed in a 7-0 city council vote, will not mandate direct cash payments to descendants of slaves, or 40 acres and a mule. Instead, the town plans to create investments in areas where Black residents face disparities.

The resolution calls for “forming policy and programs that will establish the creation of generational wealth and address reparations due in the black community,” as well as asking the state legislature and government to do exactly the same.

Republicans have been vocal critics. Last year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he opposed the theory, arguing “none of us currently living are responsible” for what he called America’s “original sin.”

Some at the meeting said Asheville is not going far enough because it doesn’t specify how reparations might be achieved. Council member Sheneika Smith acknowledged a need for more specifics, saying, “We need to bring a red pen to the table to actually circle expenditures and really show how they related to the stated goals.”

“The days of incremental change, I believe, have left us,” said council member Keith Young, who proposed the resolution.

Response from the community at the council meeting was mixed.

One woman who dialed in to the virtual meeting said she was shocked and disappointed with the city for passing the resolution. The woman, who identified herself as Jacqueline Morrison of Montford, argued that the city’s Black police chief, city manager and council members are an “indication that Blacks can succeed in Asheville. So, to dump this all on us White folk — I think is offensive.”

Resident David Greenson, who identified himself as White, indicated his support. “White people: We have to realize that we are complicit, and our souls are in jeopardy,” he said.

“This is not for the faint of heart to try to work on,” Mayor Esther Manheimer said, referring to other negative responses the council had received by email.