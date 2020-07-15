Asheville City Council In North Carolina Approves Reparation Plans

The City Council of Asheville, North Carolina, has approved plans to give their black residents “reparations” in various forms.

“Black People In This Country Are Dealing With Issues That Are Systemic In Nature”

In a 7-0 vote, Asheville City Council voted for a plan that would include various “reparations” to their black community. This would not come in the form of direct cash payments, as many reparation advocates have demanded in the past. Instead, money will be directed towards areas “that traditionally see racial disparities,” directed from a new Community Reparations Commission that will be set up.

“The resulting budgetary and programmatic priorities may include but not be limited to increasing minority home ownership and access to other affordable housing, increasing minority business ownership and career opportunities, strategies to grow equity and generational wealth, closing the gaps in health care, education, employment and pay, neighborhood safety and fairness within criminal justice,” the resolution said.

“Hundreds of years of black blood spilled that basically fills the cup we drink from today,” Councilman Keith Young said, who created the resolution. “It is simply not enough to remove statues. Black people in this country are dealing with issues that are systemic in nature.”

Councilwoman Shanika Smith, in response to people who had asked why they should pay for something that wasn’t their fault, argued that slavery is “this institution that serves as the starting point for the building of the strong economic floor for white America, while attempting to keep blacks subordinate forever to its progress.”

We Must Stop Racist Reparations!

We truly are living in ridiculous times. Policy ideas like reparations that have been floating for decades, but correctly dismissed as racist fantasy ideas, are now being implemented. There is no reason why anyone in this country should get something just because of their skin color.

But here we are, in the year 2020, when due to the radical left’s grip over our media, culture, institutions, and government, white Americans are being punished for the “original sin” of not being born a minority.

May I remind you that most white Americans at the time of slavery did not own slaves, and were poor themselves, so it’s not like their ancestors even did anything bad. What awful times we live in.