Ash Christian, actor and Emmy-winning producer, dead at 35

No other information about his death were made instantly readily available.

Christian won a Daytime Emmy in 2014 for producing the short-format program “mI Promise.”

His other noteworthy production credits consist of “Fat Girls,” “Hurricane Biana,” “Little Sister” and “After Everything.”

In addition to his work as a producer, Christian worked as an actor, having actually starred in “Fat Girls” and appearing in numerous popular tv programs like “Ugly Betty,” “Law & Order,” “The Good Wife” and its spinoff “The Good Fight.”

“Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime,” stated Christian’s producing partner Anne Clements in a declaration acquired by THR. “He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious. My heart goes out to his family, especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones.”

