ASDA driver who fainted in front of Prince Charles was overwhelmed by meeting

An Asda delivery driver who fainted while chatting to a shocked Prince Charles says he collapsed because ‘the magnitude of the moment became a little too much’.

The man, defined as Norman, was seen toppling over as he talked to the prince about getting supplies out to customers stop by the coronavirus crisis.

He swayed back and forth before staggering backwards and nearly hitting his at once a curb outside the Asda distribution centre in Avonmouth, near Bristol.

Charles instinctively put his arms out to simply help but was left watching helplessly as Norman fell to the ground.

Colleagues revealed that the driver made a swift recovery and Prince Charles was able to check into him before he and the Duchess of Cornwall continued their royal tour of the West Country.

The Prince of Wales meets Norman outside the Asda Distribution Centre in Bristol

Asda driver Norman was seen toppling over as he talked to the prince about getting supplies out to customers stop by the coronavirus crisis

An Asda spokesman said: ‘The magnitude of the moment was a little much for one of our colleagues, who fleetingly fainted.

‘But after taking a short while to recover himself he came back to continue his tour and reassure everybody he was absolutely fine.

‘He handled the big event like a pro – and we’re grateful to him and all our colleagues for their dedication.’

Dedicated Asda driver Norman has been given time off to recover but colleagues said he was itching to have back in his delivery van.

Workmate Richard Sigward, 74, said: ‘He was instantly attended to by one of the royal aides and he came around quite quickly.

Norman talks with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, before his alarming fall away from Asda Distribution Centre

The concerned prince watched the person as members of staff surround him and check always him

‘It was a bit alarming to see him go – the occasion might have got to him.

‘Before he left the Prince saw him again and went up to have a word.’

The supermarket giant said it had been overwhelmed by callers offering speedy recovery wishes to Norman.