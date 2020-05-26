Ascot cancel this year’s Dubai Shergar Cup | Racing News

The well-liked crew competitors, which was scheduled for August 8, options 4 squads of worldwide jockeys competing over six races on the Berkshire venue, with a live performance after racing.

However, with journey restrictions at the moment in place for some international locations and crowds at sporting occasions prohibited for the quick future, Ascot has determined to name off the occasion.

Director of racing and public affairs Nick Smith stated: “Regrettably, given the complexities of flying jockeys around the world and uncertainty over what Governmental regulations will be in place at the time, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup won’t take place this year.”

Guy Henderson, chief government at Ascot, added: “Following discussions with long-term occasion companions Dubai Duty Free, we determined that this occasion, even when logistically potential, would not be the identical with out crowds and that the best choice was to plan forward to return with the occasion in 2021.

“Our thanks go to Colm McLoughlin and the Dubai Duty Free team for their ongoing support of the competition.”

Ascot is hoping to stage a standard raceday on August Eight as an alternative, with the monitor additionally confirming its conferences till September might be run behind closed doorways.