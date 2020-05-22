Ascot announce revised schedule for 2020 meeting | Racing News

Ascot has unveiled the order of operating for the behind-closed-doors 2020 Royal Meeting which runs from June 16-20.

In this unprecedented yr, there are a number of alterations to the programme, together with six further races being added to the fixture. There might be seven races staged on the primary 4 days, with eight on the ultimate card.

The Buckingham Palace Handicap, the main seven-furlong contest misplaced from the cardboard when the Commonwealth Cup was launched in 2015, will open the meeting.

A Silver Royal Hunt Cup (1m) and a Silver Wokingham Handicap (6f) are included and act as comfort races for those that miss the minimize for the principle occasions.

Also staged this yr solely would be the Copper Horse Handicap (14f, 4yo+), the Golden Gates Handicap (10f, 3yo) and the Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap (5f, 3yo). Her Majesty The Queen has consented to the non permanent new names.

The Copper Horse is a statue of King George III mounted on horseback marking the tip of the Long Walk in Windsor Great Park, adjoining to the racecourse, whereas the Golden Gates are the ceremonial entrance level for the Royal Procession on the finish of the straight mile. The Palace of Holyroodhouse is the official residence of the Monarchy in Scotland.

Amongst the adjustments to the common programme are the motion of the St James’s Palace Stakes and Coronation Stakes to the ultimate day, to maximise the time between them and the Guineas at Newmarket (June 6 and seven).

In order to offer two-year-olds with as a lot time as attainable earlier than the important thing races at Royal Ascot, the 2 yr outdated programme has been moved again with 4 of the six races to be staged on Friday and Saturday.

The King Edward VII Stakes and Ribblesdale Stakes, now key Derby and Oaks Trials, might be on the opening day with a purpose to maximise the hole to Derby and Oaks Day (July 4). The Hampton Court, additionally an eligible Epsom trial this yr, might be run on day two.

Prize cash might be confirmed in the end.

“We are most grateful to the BHA’s race planning team for their assistance in framing the additional races for this exceptional renewal of Royal Ascot,” mentioned Nick Smith, Director of Racing and Public Affairs at Ascot Racecourse.

“We hope these further alternatives might be welcomed by horsemen, broadcasters and the general public at house.

“Under Ruth Quinn, quite a lot of work has gone into scheduling an acceptable Pattern trials programme, starting on third June, alongside an enhanced two-year-old programme.

“We are of course taking nothing for granted in terms of government’s final approval to permit behind closed doors sporting events from 1st June. We are announcing the programme today, with the dates of the Royal Meeting already public as part of the wider schedule for resumption, so that Horsemen can begin their detailed planning.”

Royal Ascot Order of Running:

Tuesday

Buckingham Palace Handicap (7f, 3yo+)

Queen Anne Stakes (1m, Group One, 4yo+)

Ribblesdale Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 3yo fillies)

King Edward VII Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 3yo colts & geldings)

King’s Stand Stakes (5f, Group One, 3yo+)

Duke of Cambridge Stakes (1m, Group Two, 4yo+ fillies and mares)

Ascot Stakes Handicap (2 1/2m, 4yo+)

Wednesday

Silver Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (1m, 3yo+)

Hampton Court Stakes (10f, Group Three, 3yo)

King George V Handicap (1 1/2m, 3yo)

Prince of Wales’s Stakes (10f, Group One, 4yo+)

Royal Hunt Cup Handicap (1m, 3yo+)

Windsor Castle Stakes (5f, Listed, 2yo)

Copper Horse Handicap (1 3/4m, 4yo+)

Thursday

Golden Gates Handicap (10f, 3yo)

Wolferton Stakes (10f, Listed, 4yo+)

Jersey Stakes (7f, Group Three, 3yo)

Chesham Stakes (7f, Listed, 2yo)

Gold Cup (2 1/2m, Group One, 4yo+)

Britannia Handicap (1m, 3yo colts & geldings)

Sandringham Handicap (1m, 3yo, fillies)

Friday

Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap (5f, 3yo)

Albany Stakes (6f, Group Three, 2yo fillies)

Norfolk Stakes (5f, Group Two, 2yo)

Hardwicke Stakes (1 1/2m, Group Two, 4yo+)

Commonwealth Cup (6f, Group One, 3yo colts & fillies)

Queen’s Vase (1 3/4m, Group Two, 3yo)

Duke of Edinburgh Handicap (1 1/2m, 3yo+)

Saturday

Silver Wokingham Handicap (6f, 3yo+)

Queen Mary Stakes (5f, Group Two, 2yo fillies)

Coronation Stakes (1m, Group One, 3yo fillies)

Coventry Stakes (6f, Group Two, 2yo)

St James’s Palace Stakes (1m, Group One, 3yo colts)

Diamond Jubilee Stakes (6f, Group One, 4yo+)

Wokingham Handicap (6f, 3yo+)

Queen Alexandra Stakes (2 3/4m, Conditions, 4yo+)

Race two onwards (race three onwards on Saturday) might be proven on ITV1 and all races might be proven on Sky Sports Racing. Racing will start at 1.15pm Tuesday to Friday and 12.40pm on Saturday, with the ultimate race at 4.40pm.