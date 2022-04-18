Asap Rocky is one of the biggest names in the music industry at the moment. He is a world-famous rapper and has garnered a lot of praise for his talents. The rapper is currently dating pop star, Rihanna. The news of their romantic angle has become very much famous all over the world.

Unfortunately, things are going well at the moment for the two. Amidst their pregnancy period with Rihanna, rumors about their possible rift are running wild. Sources have confirmed that Rocky’s relationship with Rihanna is on the verge of ending.

Rocky has been accused of having an extramarital affair with Muaddi. Muaddi is one of the biggest stylists when it comes to shoes. Sources have stated that Asap Rocky is dating the celebrity designer behind Rihanna’s back. This has led to the rumor that Rocky and Rihanna will be splitting soon.

However, no concrete evidence of the news has been produced yet. Both Rocky and Muaddi have denied having a connection. In order to desperately prove his love for Rihanna, Rocky took the help of a public display of affection recently. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Asap Rocky Very Much In Love With Rihanna

Asap Rocky is facing allegations of cheating on Rihanna. The duo was spotted recently in Barbados.

Rocky seemed to be very much in love with Rihanna and also displayed the same publicly.

In a recently shared video, Rocky is seen wearing his arms around Rihanna in an adorable manner.

The celebrity shot designer, Muaddi has also denied the rumors of dating Asap Rocky.

She debunked it as a baseless gossip. Muaddi also wished Rihanna luck with her current pregnancy.