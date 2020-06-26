As young Black fathers protect their families from Covid-19 and fight against injustice, this CNN Hero is providing the food, diapers and support they need

And when Covid-19 hit, Smith mobilized to make sure they have the resources and support they need.

“When businesses were closing and doing layoffs, many of our young men lost employment,” said Smith, a 2016 CNN Hero. “We wanted to just make sure that our fathers knew that we were there for them.”

Since April, Smith says, they’ve helped significantly more than 2,500 fathers.

And now, in the fight for equality and justice, Smith’s work — and message — are as critical as ever.

“I grew up in a poor community. I don’t have a college degree. I am a felon. I would be considered a statistic,” Smith said. “But then I turned around and built one of the largest fatherhood initiatives in this country.”

“Black fathers are important,” that he said. “We have to continue to believe and work together.”

CNN’s Laura Klairmont spoke with Smith about his current efforts. Below is an edited version of their conversation.

CNN: What do you want visitors to know about the men in your program?

Sheldon Smith: Our young, fearless men who attend our program have beautiful hearts. What they’ve had to overcome and how much they just love their young ones — they are volunteering their time so that they can find the tools, skills, knowledge and resources that they need so that they can be better fathers.

No one is making them be there. They just want more. Many folks want more. But oftentimes if you can’t view it, you can not be it. And the communities that they come from is only what they see. They come from disadvantaged and unfortunate situations, broken families. So, we’re that shining light of hope. I tell our young men all the time that they are myth-busters.

CNN: Normally, your 12-week program also covers felony street law and family law. What does that entail?

Smith: From the start, we knew that Black and Brown men who joined the program had a need to learn how to connect to law enforcement. We wanted to ensure it was done in an amiable way. So, we invited officers in to the class, along with lawyers who fight for problems like this. Family law is just like important for them to learn about custody rights, child support and items that can railroad you in to the criminal justice system.

We know in disadvantaged communities they are overly policed. And that dynamic brought about fathers and the community feeling different with police engagement. We wish to practice it and be capable of getting it out and comprehend it. And it’s not just role-playing amongst each other. It’s inviting police force and lawyers in at the same time so we can have this broad perspective together of how it all all comes together. It’s causing more unity.

The truth is, as Black and Brown people, we really should not be training and teaching our youngsters and prepping them for how to deal with the police or how to put your hands up or all the windows down or don’t grab your wallet quick. That’s not normal. We’ve reconditioned ourselves to just accept that as the norm. And today, as a nation we’ve an opportunity to change that.

CNN: How have recent events brought your work right into a new light?

Smith: When I first seen the incident with George Floyd, I was disappointed and saddened. And the other side of it is it simply happened during Covid-19, when individuals were at home, taking a look at TV. When the world could view it. And now it’s been an international reaction. And we’re referring to injustices in America that need to be changed.

We realize that it’s been a large struggle in Black fatherhood, and given that black or brown problems are approaching to the forefront, we’re excited being an organization, because we obtain a chance to discuss our work in a different way. Black fatherhood is in the forefront of everything that we do because we know that whenever people say mentoring, they really imply that they need their dads at home. But if we’re killing their fathers, if we’re overly incarcerating their fathers, and we’re carrying it out with no reason, with no compassion — exactly what will our children have gone?

We need certainly to continue to believe and come together, and maybe not make it about when a death occurs that this is a time we need to stand up. Supporting black and brown youth and them going to do successful things can happen. And the more our next generation of young ones see it, the more it will continue. So, we have to continue to be that example. Once you invest, build and believe, you bring about another solution.