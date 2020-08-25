As VC payday nears, Sequoia sits in the middle of the IPO deluge

On Monday, a flock of tech business chose it was time to make their strategies to go public, well, public, as tech stocks have actually skyrocketed throughout the pandemic.

The list consisted of video game maker Unity (last valued at $6 billion), device analytics business Sumo Logic (last valued at over $1 billion), software application company JFrog (likewise over a billion), data-warehouse Snowflake ($ 12.4 billion), and group company tool Asana ($ 1.5 billion), which prepares to go public by means of direct listing.

There’s a lot to unload over 5 various filings, so let’s begin here for today: Sequoia Capital might have a lot to acquire from these IPOs. The Sand Hill Road company turned up consistently as I scrolled through the S-1s, with a cut in 3 of the business above. It owns about 8.4% of Snowflake through its 3rd development fund, 24% of Unity, and while not noted in its rundown of biggest investors, Sequoia likewise has actually invested in Sumo Logic.

Sequoia’s returns are uncertain, particularly because the IPO has yet to cost. But if markets are kind, it might be rather the return. The company got in early with Unity, composing a Series A check in 2009. While the Snowflake bet came later on, in 2018 for Sequoia, the business’s evaluation has more than tripled because and might bring an even greater tag in public markets.

Other financiers that stand to …

