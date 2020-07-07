As US prisoner released, Egyptian prisoner dies – Middle East Monitor

An American student has been released after spending very nearly 500 days in an Egyptian detention centre.

Mohamed Amashah, a 24-year-old Egyptian-American medical student from Jersey City, arrived in Dulles Airport yesterday.

Amashah have been held in pretrial detention for allegedly misusing social networking and aiding a terror group after he stood in Tahrir Square with a sign which read: “Freedom for all the political prisoners.”

He was arrested and provided for the notorious Tora Prison complex and was in the course of time released 16 months later after quitting his Egyptian citizenship.

This is a regular demand created by Egyptian authorities – in 2015 Mohamed Soltan, also a dual citizen, relinquished his citizenship as a disorder for his release.

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic brought renewed concentrate on the issue of political prisoners in Egypt and rights organisations remarked that the virus would spread rapidly through the overcrowded, dirty cells.

In March, several prisoners including Amashah proceeded hunger strike to try and pressure authorities release a them. Amashah has asthma and an autoimmune infection and his health deteriorated in detention.

At the start of this year Mustafa Kassem became the initial US citizen to die in a cell after he proceeded a hunger and thirst strike and his health deteriorated.

Egyptian authorities again and again ignored pleas that he be released.

Amashah’s release has been referred to as a “step forward in the right direction” by the Freedom Initiative, however, the threat of death in detention and ongoing incarceration remains very real for a large number of other prisoners.

Osama Al-Faramawi, 53, died yesterday in Al-Ahrar Hospital in Zagazig after being infected with coronavirus whilst in prison. Al-Faramawi had hepatitis C.

Earlier this month Al-Nadim Centre released a report to state there had been 13 deaths in detention in June alone from medical negligence.

There has been a serious escalation in the practice of withholding urgent medical care and medicine from detainees during the last several months.

