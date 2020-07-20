As two wars collide, Black Americans are put on the frontlines (Opinion)

When I covered armed conflicts in Afghanistan, Libya, Sri Lanka, Gaza and Israel, I usually knew I was putting myself in peril. It was a personal choice whether to go or not, so when the decision was made, I pushed the fear and my very own frailty to at least one side and charged in with my intrepid crew members. I knew that when I survived a particularly dangerous assignment, I’d leave the battlefield behind.

Those suffering the bombardments cannot. They had to witness their domiciles, their companies and their very lives being extracted from them. I’ve never gotten over the incredible guilt of being in a position to walk away from the place under siege because my assignment was up.

The images and sounds keep coming back from time to time as the memories swirl and fade and are reborn. The faces of the dead. Children with severed limbs. The wails of mothers. The desperate croaks of fathers trying to subdue their grief. The sigh of someone’s last breath. The begging for God. The way the eyes look when the spirit is gone.

War terrorizes the mind as much as it will the human anatomy. With Covid-19, I’m once more doing war coverage — but of a different sort.

Source link