As two wars collide, Black Americans are put on the frontlines (Opinion)

When I covered armed conflicts in Afghanistan, Libya, Sri Lanka, Gaza and Israel, I usually knew I was putting myself in peril. It was a personal choice whether to go or not, so when the decision was made, I pushed the fear and my very own frailty to at least one side and charged in with my intrepid crew members. I knew that when I survived a particularly dangerous assignment, I’d leave the battlefield behind.
Those suffering the bombardments cannot. They had to witness their domiciles, their companies and their very lives being extracted from them. I’ve never gotten over the incredible guilt of being in a position to walk away from the place under siege because my assignment was up.
The images and sounds keep coming back from time to time as the memories swirl and fade and are reborn. The faces of the dead. Children with severed limbs. The wails of mothers. The desperate croaks of fathers trying to subdue their grief. The sigh of someone’s last breath. The begging for God. The way the eyes look when the spirit is gone.
War terrorizes the mind as much as it will the human anatomy. With Covid-19, I’m once more doing war coverage — but of a different sort.
This is a battle that has come to all of us
— friends, family, neighbors and people I’ve yet to learn. It is unrelenting and invisible. And it is cunning because it isn’t happening to everyone at one time, tricking some into thinking it’s not their problem.
It’s a war where there are no refugees since there is nowhere in the world you can head to fully escape the chance for being attacked. The bombs are droplets from a cough or sneeze of someone else who isn’t intending to hurt you. There is no negotiating with the enemy.
This is just a quiet war. A lonely war. A wait-it-out war. A war of uncertainty.
There are no deafening sounds of war planes above or teeth-rattling tanks on our streets. There is less noise than anybody can remember in the major cities. Mostly, everything you hear is the hopeful sound of birds chirping all day long. The sunshine beckons, making it hard to resist wanting to socialize with every one you know — and face-to-face, for goodness’ sake.
Then the occasional ambulance siren blares. Reality sets in. The virus does not promise to kill you, but it has killed thousands and thousands across the world to date. In many of us, it doesn’t show itself at all
. In others, it debilitates for weeks
. And when it does kill, it can mean a lonely death
, one surrounded by people whose eyes you don’t recognize and who are wearing clothes that appear meant more for a moonscape than this earth. This enemy is cruel that way.
For millions of Americans
, the coronavirus is sucking the life out of their livelihoods. It breeds fear about the health and wealth of our households, never mind the nation all together. The fever many of us are experiencing is of the cabin variety. Cooped up with our own thoughts, fretting about our kids’ education or our parents, grandparents and friends’ underlying conditions. Wondering how this may end, and worrying which our world won’t ever be the same even if the pandemic dies out. It is of great solace to appear back and realize we are not the first to have lived through a thing like this
.
But this viral war is ravaging certain communities with deadlier consequences
, which is terrifying how callous we’ve become when that community is not ours.
That indifference is evidence of the other war that rages alongside the coronavirus. It is an old war as well as a disease, one which we as Americans have lived with for centuries without ever completely conquering it: Racism. In 2020 the two wars converged; the coronavirus met racism
with all its debilitating tentacles.
A singular incident reignited the old war. We were all supposed to be staying in home inside our cocoons to stave off Covid-19, but the snuffing out of George Floyd
under a police officer’s knee propelled people into the streets.
The outcry against injustice simultaneously put one of the most susceptible communities to the virus in a potential Covid petri dish. One sign I saw in the streets of Minneapolis summed up the sentiment: “F**k the virus. End Racism Now.”
While many who marched wore masks, I was told by demonstrators over and over again which they were risking their health, and potentially their lives, because marching against police brutality and racism was more essential.
Fighting against that old war took precedence, even yet in the face of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that Covid-19 hospitalizations
for “non-Hispanic black persons have a rate approximately 5 times that of non-Hispanic White persons.” Health experts will tell you there are many reasons why the virus is particularly vicious to Black Americans, just as there are many reasons why hatred still permeates our society, striking at Black and Brown individuals with the same kind of overexaggerated vengeance.
If you’re Black American, you figure that both this new war and the old can take your breath away. It is really a matter of time.
But they are also keenly aware that one fight has a potential for a vaccine within a certain timeframe
. The other has the potential to plague the Black community until the end of time if change isn’t worked on with the same fervor.
Source link
Post Views: 27