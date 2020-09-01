As Trump’s payroll tax holiday kicks in, here’s what employers and employees need to know

Employers are down to the wire to choose if they desire to decide in to President Trump’s so-called payroll tax holiday, and tax professionals keep in mind there’s a wide variety of possible effects to delaying the payroll taxes.

Back in early August, Trump released a memorandum that would enable employers to delay the worker part of the Social Security tax (that 6.2% per income) for employees earning less than $4,000 bi-weekly (or approximately $104,000 annually) from September 1 through December 31 this year. But guidance released by the IRS and Treasury on Friday, simply days prior to the holiday would begin working, has lots of professionals doubtful of the plan.

While not clearly specified in the assistance, professionals think it’s clear employers will be able to pull out of taking part–and that many would certainly alter on the conservative side and do simply that.

The result is that employees might momentarily see larger look for the next 4 months, and the most a staff member might in theory get back in their income would be roughly $2,232 spread over those 4 months– which they would have to repay next year, most likely by means of greater taxes for the very first 4 months. And because sense, those like Andre Shevchuck, a tax partner at accounting company BPM, note it might put employers in between a “rock …

