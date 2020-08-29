A’s trade for veteran Tommy La Stella from Angels for Franklin Barreto

For years, you understood the name Franklin Barreto was being available in the A’s pipeline.

And for the last couple of seasons, it constantly seemed like the hard-swinging righty was another display away from turning the corner and ending up being a daily gamer in the major league lineup.

But for a wide range of complicated factors and bad timing, continual chances which ultimate development for Barreto never ever showed up.

Marcus Semien ended up being the undoubted shortstop. Jed Lowrie was an essential at 2nd base, followed by Jurickson Profar, and now Tony Kemp with Chad Pinder.

Barreto naturally dealt with the hard, minimal and irregular functions in between. Especially at the plate. For viewpoint, because debuting in 2017, his longest stretch of video games begun with Oakland was 10. That remained in late June 2018.

Baretto ultimately lacked alternatives, and was traded Friday to the Los Angeles Angels for veteran infielder Tommy La Stella.

[BALK TALK: Listen to the latest episode]



The offer likewise represents completion of A’s family tree to the 2014 Josh Donaldson trade with theToronto Blue Jays Sean Nolin, Kendall Graveman, and Brett Lawrie each likewise never ever discovered remaining power with the A’s and left in previous seasons.

Donaldson won the AL MVP in 2015, his very first season after being dealt, and has actually struck 157 over the last 6 seasons with the Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians, Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins

Barreto need to discover success with the modification of surroundings alone in Southern California …