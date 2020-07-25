“For much of these households, expecting their desire brings hope throughout exceptionally dark and attempting times.” — Pamela Landwirth, President and CEO of not-for-profit Give Kids The World

Wish households going to Walt Disney World remain at Give Kids The World Village, a not-for-profit resort in Kissimmee, Fla., that partners with Disney, Universal, SeaWorld, and wish-granting companies like Make- A-Wish When theme parks closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pamela Landwirth, President and CEO of not-for-profit Give Kids The World (GKTW), followed federal government suggestions and halted Village operations to make sure the health and wellness of desire households, GKTW personnel, and volunteers. In June, Make- A-Wish forever held off all dreams including travel or big events due to COVID-19 Jamie Sandys, representative for Make- A-Wish included, “Make-A-Wish has not made any decisions as to when the currently postponed wish types will be safe to resume granting, but remain committed to delivering hope and joy to children with critical illnesses.” Sandys described that Make- A-Wish continues to deal with long-lasting partners, such as Disney, to “bring some magic at home for children waiting for wishes.”

Unfortunately, the suspension of travel by wish-granting companies paired with not understanding when theme parks might invite these susceptible kids, left GKTW with the challenging choice to close up until more notification. The Village laid off 85 percent of their staff member (171 employees). COVID-19’s integrated influence on desire granters, theme parks, and GKTW triggered 700 desire kids monthly to await dreams. “It’s hard for wish children to understand why their wish is on hold,” Landwirth states, “so GKTW works to give them hope while they wait.”

Impact on Wish Families

The little bridge personnel staying at GKTW works to keep spirits up for desire kids by sending out postcards, birthday cards, and care plans filled with toys and video games. For some desire kids, GKTW goes even further.

Addalyne is a kid from Alabama whose desire journey was held off 3 times– two times since of ICU sees and a 3rd time due to COVID-19

The desire might be postponed, however Addalyne’s disease is not. On July 7 she turned 10 years of ages. That event was followed by yet another medical facility see and surgical treatment on July20 To lift Addalyne’s spirits, GKTW set up a surprise video call with Pam Landwirth and Mayor Clayton, the six-foot high bunny mascot of theVillage Mayor Clayton offered Addalyne a behind-the-scenes trip consisting of flights on JJ’s Express Train, Kelly’s Sunny Swing, and Lori’s Magic Flight.

Taylor, Addalyne’s mom stated her child was starting to lose wish for the desire journey, and the call was, “a much needed dose of sunshine during a not so great time in her life.”

Hope for the future

Theme park fans have actually disputed resuming Florida tourist attractions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. However, Landwirth states, “you’ve got to look for your own glimmers of hope.” Certainly theme parks promise, motivation, reprieve, and an escape for desire households when it is safe for them to check out.

Once travel and theme parks open completely, those 700 wants waiting monthly will be contributed to the line of frequently set up dreams.

“For many of these families, looking ahead to their wish brings hope during extremely dark and trying times,” stated Landwirth, “a week at the Village is focused on family time, where they can leave the worries of illness behind and enjoy the childlike wonder that our storybook Village and the theme parks create.”