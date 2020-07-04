As the UK reopens for business, London may never be the same

The spread of the virus and efforts to contain it turned one of the world’s liveliest urban meccas into a virtual ghost town, driving thousands of people out of the city’s center and its particular financial district, and bringing commerce to a sudden halt.

The scale of the shutdown could have been unimaginable just 6 months ago, when around 500,000 people poured in to the area around Piccadilly Circus for the annual New Years’ Day Parade and it was common to attend 90 minutes for a table at the busiest restaurants.

Then the pandemic hit. Virtually overnight, shops closed, tourists fled, offices and streets emptied out and the city’s 9 million residents holed up at home. Nowhere was the standstill captured more exceedingly than in the mainstay of London city life: the Tube.

Underground journeys for the month of March tumbled 43% from the 106 million recorded in February, and plunged even further in April, all through the height of lockdown, to just 5.7 million. Social distancing rules mean the Tube can just only handle as much as 15% of its normal traffic, in accordance with London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan.

The fallout from lockdown has been severe. London’s economy is expected to contract nearly 17% this year, in accordance with figures from the city government, a sharper drop than the 14% decline the Bank of England expects for the United Kingdom in general.

Companies in London are required to shed some 460,000 jobs, or about 7% of the workforce, with manufacturing, construction, retail, and accommodation and food services the hardest hit. Employment is not likely to fully recover until 2022.

With transportation severely constrained, and a potential coronavirus vaccine still many months away, the people and companies which have made London into a hub for property, finance, the arts, hospitality and technology are desperately trying to reinvent themselves assured of surviving the pandemic.

One sign of progress: pubs, restaurants and hair salons can reopen on Saturday, provided they follow social distancing guidelines.

The physical city

What the pandemic means for London’s sprawling collection of corporate headquarters remains unclear. Paul Cheshire, professor of economic geography at the London School of Economics, is quick to dismiss the suggestion that the office is dead as “nonsense,” arguing that what happens in the long haul will be less dramatic.

More people will save money time a home based job, or in decentralized office spaces, but this will not abolish companies’ demand for locations in the city center, which were shown to increase productivity and facilitate idea sharing, that he said.

What happens to real estate, which accounts for 15% of London’s economy, matters a lot to the city.

The government has protected commercial tenants from eviction through August, but those measures will at some point expire. According to property management platform, Re-Leased, just 45% of commercial rents for the third quarter was paid by early July. But which was an improvement on the previous three months and “a sign of the capital’s resilience,” said Re-Leased CEO, Tom Wallace.

The pandemic has accelerated existing trends around agile working and the desire for more flexible work place, where many different companies share meeting and social areas, as well as facilities such as showers, bike racks and kitchens.

Companies “want their offices to count,” said Darren Richards, head of property at British Land, a number one UK property company. He predicts that greater amounts of older offices in need of refurbishment will likely be released onto the market in the future, as companies prioritize higher quality spaces.

British Land, which owns 7.1 million square feet of commercial property in areas like Broadgate, Paddington, Mayfair and Regent’s Place, said that currently its tenants are not trying to get rid of work place. Businesses still “want space fundamentally,” though they are contemplating how much and for what purpose, Richards said.

Still, the penetration of on the web shopping all through the coronavirus will mean a decrease in brick-and-mortar outlets, which could radically alter the landscape of London’s vast retail space and create yet more uncertainty for the city’s real estate market. “What would have happened over five years is happening over months,” said Richards.

The City, reinvented

London’s financial heart, known as the City of London, has a proven track record of reinvention.

Storied institutions like Lloyd’s of London, the Bank of England and the London Stock Exchange have now been around for centuries, withstanding radical social, political and economic turmoil

Today, the City houses well over 250 international banks and handles 43% of global fx trading, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Financial services contributed £65 billion ($81 billion) to the London economy in 2018, or just around 15%, figures from City Hall show.

And despite four years of uncertainty over Brexit, the United Kingdom has been Europe’s top location for international financial services investment over the past two decades, with London claiming the almost all those flows.

“London’s dominance as the preeminent European financial center remains unrivaled,” said Omar Ali, EY’s UK financial services managing partner.

UK financial services will continue to be a leading recipient of overseas investment even with the pandemic, according to an EY survey conducted in April.

Investors ranked the availability of capital as the most important consideration influencing their future location choices, accompanied by safety and security measures introduced to stop a future major crisis, whether that pertains to health, the environment or cyber security.

There are factors working against the City, however. The UK government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis has been widely criticized, and business and consumer confidence remains depressed.

“We failed to take advantage of the fact that we’re an island and didn’t move fast enough. There was a lot of complacency and hubris,” said Richard Burge, the CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The government’s method of negotiating its post-Brexit trading relationship with the European Union has additionally drawn reproach. A group of business leaders warned this week that Britain’s decision never to extend the current transition period beyond the end of the year is just a “ huge gamble .”

The City of London may yet be tested. Crucially, there’s currently no guarantee that UK financial firms will retain use of the European Union next year — an export market worth £26 billion ($32.4 billion) in 2018, in accordance with the Office for National Statistics, or 40% of the sector’s total value.

Still good for startups

As London seeks to retain its status as a number one world wide business center, the city’s technology sector, which boomed following the global financial crisis, may help.

Google, GOOGL Facebook FB Amazon AMZN andhave big offices in London, and startup investment has continued all through the pandemic, suggesting that losses in real estate and financial services could be made up in the tech sector. Startups based in London have raised $4 billion in capital raising since the start of the year, more than Paris, Stockholm, Berlin and Tel Aviv combined, according to figures compiled in June by Tech Nation and Dealroom.

“It’s a global arms race but London is still ahead,” said Brent Hoberman, the co-founder of Founders Factory, an accelerator. “I think London absolutely remains as the global magnet for tech talent,” he added, attributing its attractiveness to world class educational institutions, diverse culture and early entrepreneur success stories.

Lockdowns have only accelerated the adoption of digital technologies in everyday life, and boosted information and health technology organizations, playing to London’s strengths, said Suranga Chandratillake, somebody at Balderton Capital, among Europe’s leading early stage venture capital investors with stakes in organizations such as Citymapper, Vivino, Lyst and Revolut.

The city is home to a sizable share of digital consumer businesses, Chandratillake said, including online grocer Ocado, digital banks such as for instance Revolut and Monzo, and food delivery companies such as for instance Deliveroo and Gousto.

London also boasts an outsized share of technology organizations in areas such as cyber security and workforce management, now servicing armies of home workers. And the coronavirus has boosted investment into health technology, benefiting London and the United Kingdom more broadly.

“The city is the most genetically diverse in the world, just about all citizens use the same health system and there are a number of tech projects, both government-funded within the NHS [National Health Service] and privately-funded startups, that have grown rapidly from this backdrop and stand in an exceedingly strong position,” Chandratillake told CNN Business.

Zoom ZM The pandemic may even help to catalyze new means of doing business. London & Partners, the trade and investment body for London, said it recently organized a trade mission via, the place where a group of hr tech entrepreneurs pitched their businesses to potential investors and clients in New York.

“If we assume a reduction in travel, it points towards naturally digital sectors in which London has existing strengths,” said managing director of strategy and corporate affairs, Allen Simpson.

Saving London’s culture

While London’s tech and finance sectors look set to weather the current crisis, social distancing and a reduction in travel spells disaster for its once booming arts and culture scene, which helps attract tourists, ambitious young professionals and investment. For theaters, museums, restaurants and bars, it’s an existential threat.

Leisure and hospitality “really strategically matter,” said Simpson. “People come from all over the world partly because London is a cool place to live.”

Nearly 40% of Londoners are born outside the United Kingdom, making London among the most cosmopolitan cities in the world. It is home to 1 million EU nationals and was the world’s third most visited city in 2018, narrowly behind Paris and Bangkok, according to Mastercard.

Last year, London boasted 21.7 million overseas visitors who spent £15.7 billion ($19.6 billion) on the local economy and supported 250,000 jobs, according to the Office for National Statistics.

“That revenue keeps certain things alive in London,” said UK Tourism Alliance director Kurt Janson. “The West End theaters couldn’t survive if not for overseas visitors.”

In an open letter to the government signed by UK Theatre and not exactly 100 actors, writers and directors, the Society of London Theatre worried that “British theatre is on the brink of ruin.”

“Theatres do not have the money to operate viably with physical distancing,” they said. The industry has called for an emergency relief fund, ongoing wage support and more help for freelancers and self-employed artists.

Museums, galleries and London’s iconic tourist attractions will also be at risk. Several have not yet announced plans to reopen, despite being allowed to do this on Saturday. In a joint statement issued late last month, directors of museums such as for instance the Tate, British Museum and National Gallery said it was a question of “how and when we can open our doors again in a financially sustainable manner, for the long term.”

The National Gallery has said it will reopen on July 8, while the Tate Britain and Tate Modern will reopen on July 27 and the Tower of London on July 10.

London’s pubs and restaurants face an even greater threat from social distancing.

Already, Michelin-starred Texture and the upmarket Indian Accent, a Mayfair outpost of the Delhi original, have permanently closed. They are unlikely to be the only casualties.

Murat Kilic, the owner of Amber, in the hip East Aldgate neighborhood, told CNN Business that he just isn’t confident about reopening. Amber is opening its doors on Saturday for the first time in nearly four months, but at not even half its previous capacity.

Kilic worries that after government support is wound down in October, that he could risk eviction unless his landlord agrees to temporarily reduce monthly rent payments.

For Joseph Ryan, business looks set to boom over the July 4 week-end at his two pubs in London. Howl at the Moon and The White Hart have a lot more bookings than usual, Ryan said, but he is less optimistic about the long term outlook.

Indoor capacity has been cut in half, seating is now mandatory, wooden panels have been erected between tables, and staff will be wearing masks and gloves.

“We’re confident about this weekend, but thereafter we’re not so sure,” said Ryan. “The novelty might wear off.”

Whether Londoners are quick to come back to bars and eateries remains to be seen. Worryingly, household income and expenditure are set to tumble by 5.5% and 12% respectively in 2010, and are maybe not expected to reach 2019 levels before at the very least 2023, in accordance with City Hall.

How quickly a new London emerges is dependent upon the coronavirus: if cases continue to fall and social distancing is eased further, the economic outlook will brighten. Another wave could prompt further lockdowns and all the economic pain that brings.

London will discover “workarounds” to the immediate challenges posed by the virus, said Burge of the London Chamber, from becoming a city of cyclists and walkers to standing outside bars in the drizzle. “That’s what we do,” he said. “London will come through.”

— Eoin McSweeney contributed reporting.