As The Left Pushes ‘Defund The Police,’ Melania Trump Thanks Officers With Surprise Visit

First Lady Melania Trump just recently made a surprise visit to a Washington, D.C. fire and police department to provide a contribution of boxed lunches prepared by White House chefs.

Mrs Trump likewise met police officers from the DC Metropolitan Police Department throughout her visit.

Thank you @dcfireems & @DCPoliceDept members for an excellent discussion at Engine Company 9 station house. Your work is important to keeping our residents & youth safe, & evidence that we should interact to construct more powerful connections in between very first responders & neighborhoods. #BeBest

The First Lady tweeted, "Thank you @dcfireems & @DCPoliceDept members for an excellent discussion at Engine Company 9 station house. Your work is important to keeping our residents & youth safe, & evidence that we should interact to construct more powerful connections in between very first responders & neighborhoods.#BeBest"

Trump given out boxed lunches,BeBest carry bags, multiple-use face masks, and hand sanitizer, while discussing the officers’ day-to-day work and how they have actually managed working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

She likewise tweeted images of uniformed males and females talking with her as the White House chef-prepared boxed lunches were given out.

Trump tweeted, "Today I satisfied w/@dcfireems & @DCPoliceDept members at Engine Company 9 station house to drop off face masks, boxed lunches & other #BeBest products to reveal my gratitude for their work to offer important life-saving services to keep our regional neighborhoods healthy, protected & safe."

Today I satisfied w/ @dcfireems & @DCPoliceDept members at Engine Company 9 station house to drop off face masks, boxed lunches & other #BeBest products to reveal my gratitude for their work to offer important life-saving services to keep our regional neighborhoods healthy, protected & safe.

‘Be Best’

Trump’s “Be Best” motto, describes the First Lady’s initiative motivating kids to pursue success and not fall under opioid abuse or other awful instructions.

The White House shared a tweet reading, “This week, the First Lady checked out Engine Company 9 station house in Washington, DC!”

“The President and I will continue to support our devoted firemens, police members, EMS workers and other important very first responders,” Melania was estimated as stating.

This week, the First Lady checked out Engine Company 9 station house in Washington, DC! "The President and I will continue to support our devoted firemens, police members, EMS workers and other important very first responders," @FLOTUS stated.

The First Lady’s relocation can be found in the wake of ‘Defund the Police’

Melania Trump’s connecting and thanking very first responders and policemans can be found in the wake of Democrats and the left looking for to “defund the police.” This is occurring as across the country demonstrations and riots continue as a reaction– or a minimum of initially– to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

As the election nears as citizens see Democrats who seem on the opposite side of police and a Republican First Lady who is revealing her thankfulness, which celebration do you believe they will be inclined to support?

There are other problems to think about, obviously, however when it concerns offering the police assistance, there’s no questioning where the First Lady stands.