As tensions rise between police and protesters, some officers join demonstrators

While tensions between police and demonstrators have heated up in lots of locations, some officers have proven solidarity with the motion by hugging protesters, praying with them, mourning with them, and taking a knee to honor Floyd.
In Atlanta, Georgia, a line of police officers holding shields throughout a protest Monday close to Centennial Olympic park kneeled in entrance of demonstrators.
In one other picture, an officer carrying a gasoline masks, helmet and vest was seen embracing a demonstrator in a hug on the fourth day of protests within the southern metropolis.
The Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen joined in with demonstrators Monday, linking arms with attendees.
On Sunday, Pazen stated dozens of his officers had been injured whereas responding to the protests however had been desperate to return and shield the rights of demonstrators.
In New York, Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, embraced a demonstrator throughout a protest in his metropolis Monday.
On the west coast, protestor Kevin Welbeck of Cre8 The Change shook fingers with a California Highway Patrol officer throughout a protest within the Van Nuys space of Los Angeles.
At least two officers in Connecticut joined demonstrators as they marched by means of Bristol Monday.
Bristol Police Officer Nick Travisano was hugged by a protester as he joined a march with fellow officer Chris Bird.
In Minnesota, the state the place Floyd was killed, an officer and a demonstrator shared an emotional embrace throughout a protest in St. Paul.