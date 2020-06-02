As tensions rise between police and protesters, some officers join demonstrators

Jackson Delong
While tensions between police and demonstrators have heated up in lots of locations, some officers have proven solidarity with the motion by hugging protesters, praying with them, mourning with them, and taking a knee to honor Floyd.

In Atlanta, Georgia, a line of police officers holding shields throughout a protest Monday close to Centennial Olympic park kneeled in entrance of demonstrators.

In one other picture, an officer carrying a gasoline masks, helmet and vest was seen embracing a demonstrator in a hug on the fourth day of protests within the southern metropolis.

An officer clad in a helmet and mask hugs a protester.

The Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen joined in with demonstrators Monday, linking arms with attendees.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen links arms with people protesting.

On Sunday, Pazen stated dozens of his officers had been injured whereas responding to the protests however had been desperate to return and shield the rights of demonstrators.

Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, hugs an activist.

In New York, Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, embraced a demonstrator throughout a protest in his metropolis Monday.

A CHP officer and protester shake hands during a demonstration.

On the west coast, protestor Kevin Welbeck of Cre8 The Change shook fingers with a California Highway Patrol officer throughout a protest within the Van Nuys space of Los Angeles.

At least two officers in Connecticut joined demonstrators as they marched by means of Bristol Monday.

A protester and police officer walk in an embrace during a demonstration march in Connecticut.

Bristol Police Officer Nick Travisano was hugged by a protester as he joined a march with fellow officer Chris Bird.

A protester and officer share an embrace.

In Minnesota, the state the place Floyd was killed, an officer and a demonstrator shared an emotional embrace throughout a protest in St. Paul.

