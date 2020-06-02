As tensions rise between police and protesters, some officers join demonstrators

While tensions between police and demonstrators have heated up in lots of locations, some officers have proven solidarity with the motion by hugging protesters, praying with them, mourning with them, and taking a knee to honor Floyd.

In Atlanta, Georgia, a line of police officers holding shields throughout a protest Monday close to Centennial Olympic park kneeled in entrance of demonstrators.

In one other picture, an officer carrying a gasoline masks, helmet and vest was seen embracing a demonstrator in a hug on the fourth day of protests within the southern metropolis.

The Denver Chief of Police Paul Pazen joined in with demonstrators Monday, linking arms with attendees.