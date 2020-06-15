As South Africa’s draconian lockdown is relaxed, cases begin to soar 

However, these statistics must certanly be treated with caution. South Africa has carried out over 1.1 million tests since the crisis began, fifty times a lot more than Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger and Chad have done combined.

The news of the surge in cases in South Africa follows warnings from the World Health Organisation a few days ago saying that Covid-19 was now spreading rapidly out of Africa’s urban areas in to rural areas where health services in many cases are limited or non-existent.

Africa is the reason only about 3 per cent of the world’s confirmed coronavirus cases. However, the pandemic is now accelerating rapidly. It took three months for Africa to reach 100,000 confirmed cases, nonetheless it took significantly less than three weeks to get to the 200,000 cases.

