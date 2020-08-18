As South Africa fought for freedom we must do the same for Gaza, says Palestine activist – Middle East Monitor

Action, instead of words, is frantically being called for by Palestine Action’s Stewart Walker *.

It is time to look for other methods by which to communicate to the UK, Israel and the global neighborhood the unbearable conditions and anguish under which the Palestinians in Gaza have actually been living for years.

“If you knew there was an abuser who was going to get hold of weapons, you would put a stop to it, you would put yourself in the way and stop it in any way you can and that is exactly what Palestine Action is all about,” stated Walker, an active British member of the group.

“It’s about taking action, whether it’s direct action, civil disobedience, other kinds of creative actions. All these need to take place now because it’s urgent. The Palestine situation is getting worse.”

The battle versus Israel’s military may, simply put, must be waged at governmental level, as an extremely organised, globally collaborated, intentionally pursued effort of raising awareness and legislation.

Earlier this month, activists from the anti-arms group inhabited Israeli defence company Elbit Systems’ UK London Office, splashing red paint as a sign of the bloodshed triggered by Israel’s military attacks, “field-testing” the weapons Elbit is producing on the Palestinian civilian population. There …