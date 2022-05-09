Today is not a three-day holiday, but a three-year one, said the vice-chairman of the “Republican” party Armen Ashotyan in a conversation with journalists in France Square.

“It is an obligation to the memory of our grandfathers dancing in Berlin, an obligation on the day of the liberation of Shushi to our fathers-older brothers dancing kochar near Ghazanchetsots, as well as an obligation to Vazgen Sargsyan, the founder of the Yerkrapah.” It is difficult to call trinity today a holiday, it is more a day of remembrance of all the Armenians dedicated to their homeland, “Armen Ashotyan said.

As for the political struggle, he mentioned.

“In 1945 we danced kochar in Berlin, in 1992 in Shushi. In order to dance kochar again in Shushi one day, today we have to dance in Yerevan. The ability to secure victory is imperative today in no other city, but in Yerevan. “It was in Yerevan that we were caught in a nationwide kochari, we overthrew Nikol Pashinyan, the Turkish-Armenian system that served him, then the victorious campaign of the Armenian people can resume with the kochari dancing in Yerevan’s heart.”