A’s slam Angels in first MLB game with new extra-inning rule

Olson, whose alert toss from first base nailed Angels complimentary runner Shohei Ohtani in the top of the 10 th, linked with one out. The A’s collected around home base to welcome him on opening night.

“It definitely is interesting. There’s going to be more excitement,” Olson stated. “I think it would be a lot tougher to go to 17- or 18-inning games with a guy on second. You’d think at some point somebody’s probably going to get a knock.”

Major League Baseball set up the questionable extra-inning runner rule for this season to keep video games from dragging out amidst a compressed, 60-game schedule that began following a months-long hold-up due to the fact that of the infection break out.

Ohtani, who had actually started out to end the Angels ninth, wasn’t rather prepared for it: The broadcast revealed the Japanese star in the dugout using a pullover when the game went to additionals. Caught off-guard, somebody advised him he required to go to 2nd and he rapidly got arranged.

Ohtani attempted to bear down Jared Walsh’s leadoff grounder, however was tagged out in a rundown.

“I feel like we’re just going to see some different stuff with that,” Olson stated.

After Semien took 2nd, the A’s packed the bases versus Hansel Robles (0-1) on a struck by pitch, wild pitch and a walk.

“Let’s see what we do,” previous A’s pitcher Dave Stewart composed on Twitter, then broke, “I guess the bunt is not an option?”

Then: “We do not require no stinking bunt.”

New Angels supervisor Joe Maddon brought in reducer Hoby Milner and, with a five-man infield in location, Olson struck the first pitch far over the right-field wall.

According to STATISTICS, Olson ended up being the 3rd gamer to strike a walkoff grand slam on opening day. He signed up with Sixto Lezcano (1980 Brewers) and Jim Presley (1986, Mariners).

Burch Smith (1-0) pitched one inning for the win.

The game went to the 10 th connected at 3 after Jason Castro’s connecting homer in the ninth versus A’s closer Liam Hendriks.

The Angels didn’t provide a win for Maddon in his Angels supervisory launching. Maddon signed up with the Angels following 5 seasons assisting the Chicago Cubs.

“We’re generally playing one-third of a season so that resembles losing a 3-game series. That’s what it seems like,” Angels starter Andrew Heaney stated.

Many of the Angels, consisting of Justin Upton and Brian Goodwin, took a knee for the nationwide anthem while A’s gamers Khris Davis and Tony Kemp raised a best fist to the air.

Los Angeles opened the season in Oakland for a 4th straight year.

TWENTY YEARS

At age 40, Albert Pujols made his 20 th successive opening day begin in as several years– the 5th gamer to begin the opener in 20 straight years. The others: Pete Rose, Carl Yastrzemski, Eddie Murray and Frank Robinson.

He went 0 for 3 with a walk.

“Pretty spectacular, isn’t it?” Maddon stated. “That puts it all in perspective how great he is, what his career has looked like, just to get 20 opportunities, right, you’ve got to be good. We’ve had a lot of great conversations lately, he and I. Very happy for him and his family. I know it’s important to him. He’s definitely ready to rock and roll.”

FITNESS INSTRUCTOR’S SPACE

Angels: New 3B Anthony Rendon missed out on the opener with an oblique injury. “He’s been progressing, I’m encouraged,” Maddon stated.

Athletics: LHP A.J. Puk, on the hurt list with a stretched shoulder, played catch. General supervisor David Forst stated Puk would go to the club’s alternate website in San Jose when the club strikes the roadway. Puk had actually cortisone and platelet abundant plasma injectionsMonday “It’s going to be at least a couple weeks of just playing catch,” supervisor Bob Melvin stated. “We’re a ways off before we have an update on him.”

WHAT A TASK

David Rinetti, A’s vice president of arena operations, marked his 40 th opening day with the company after working his first in 1981 as a high school junior. He got a 113- page file to get the ballpark prepared in 2 weeks.

“It’s quite amazing. It was a great deal of work,” Rinetti stated.

UP NEXT

LHP Sean Manaea, who went 4-0 last season in September after returning from shoulder surgical treatment prior to losing the wild card game, pitches Saturday opposite Angels RHP Dylan Bundy.