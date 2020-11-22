LeBron James, the superstar of the Lakers from Los Angeles, has written a heartfelt and emotional message to bid goodbye to the point guard team player, Rajon Rondo. His message seems warm and passionate. It is written because Rajon Rondo has decided to quit Los Angeles as he has signed a deal with the team Atlanta Hawks.

LeBron James and Rajon Rondo used to share a healthy rivalry during the time James was present on the Cleveland Cavaliers team as well as Miami Heat, and Rajon Rondo was playing for the team of Boston Celtics. On the other hand, Rondo and James have been able to nurture a cordial and respectful relationship by playing for the Lakers together while winning over the Heat and clinching the title in 2020 at the Walt Disney World.

The Heat was defeated by the Lakers in 6 of the games as LeBron James won his fourth title along with fourth finals in MVP. Meanwhile, Rajon Rondo has won the championship twice in his career.

Rajon Rondo Current Situation

Rondo completed his Lakers contract after he acquired total points of 8.1, rebounds of 4.1, and 6.5 for assists in about 94 games.

LA was expecting Rajon Rondo to quit as a free agent since his manager bought Dennis Schroder of Oklahoma City Thunder. Dennis has a point of 18.9 for average guard scoring in every game.