As protests rock U.S. cities on holiday weekend, Jacob Blake speaks out By Reuters

5/5 © Reuters. A woman and a man are detained by police officers on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland



2/5

(Reuters) – Jacob Blake, the Black man who was shot in the back by a white police officer in Wisconsin last month, spoke out for the first time from his hospital bed as dueling demonstrations over racial justice and policing continued to roil U.S. cities.

In a video posted on Twitter, Blake, dressed in a green hospital gown, described being in constant pain after the shooting that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

“I got staples in my back, staples in my damn stomach,” he said in the video posted by his attorney, Ben Crump, late on Saturday. “It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side to side, it hurts to eat.”

The Aug. 23 shooting of Blake, 29, reignited protests over racism and police brutality that have swept the United States since May when another Black man, George Floyd, died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The demonstrations have coincided with widespread upheaval over the social and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed nearly 190,000 people in…