As Pokemon Go drops 32-bit Android phones, here’s which ones get the axe

Niantic, the studio behind Pokemon GO announced that its dropping support for 32-bit Android phones starting August. The studio issued a brief statement explaining the need for this kind of change to streamline its development process and give attention to supporting newer devices and operating systems.

Once the kill switch is flipped, you may no longer have the ability to access Pokemon GO accounts from the old devices and will need certainly to migrate to a newer 64-bit device if you wish to continue your quest to catch Pokemons. Niantic also recommends one to back up their account info and passwords.

The developer also shared a sample set of 32-bit devices that will lose support in August. These include:

Samsung Galaxy S4, S5, Note 3, J3

Sony Xperia Z2, Z3

Motorola Moto G (1st generation)

LG Fortune, Tribute

OnePlus One

HTC One (M8)

ZTE Overture 3



Many Android devices released before 2015

Another potential obstacle with dropping 32-bit support for Pokemon GO is that many phones with a 64-bit chipset still run a 32-bit version of Android meaning they will also lose support.

This includes phones launched as recently as last year which would be a major letdown for Pokemon fans. A group of enthusiasts from a Pokemon GO focused subreddit was able to compile a summary of phones that run on 32-bit OS which you can check out here. There are already near 60 phones in there and counting.

