As PGA Tour hit by Covid-19 outbreak, Justin Rose feels ‘very safe’

Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson are the most recent to withdraw from the upcoming event in Connecticut, USA, bringing the entire variety of golfers who’ve withdrawn to 5.

Despite gamers dropping out, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan introduced the occasion will go forward as scheduled with no followers in attendance.

Because of the precautions and the spaced-out nature of golf — gamers are “not in close contact with our competition,” says Rose — the British golfer thinks the game “has an advantage over other sports” to proceed taking part in within the ongoing pandemic.