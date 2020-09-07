As pandemic slams CT’s economy, sports betting, recreational marijuana could gain momentum in 2021

In just six months, the COVID-19-induced economic recession has pushed Connecticut’s unemployment rate up to 15% as the state budget deficit is also projected to top $2.1 billion in the current fiscal year.

Looking for ways to jumpstart Connecticut’s economy — which never fully recovered from the 2008 financial crisis — and minimize the need to cut services or raise taxes, some state lawmakers and advocates say there will likely be a groundswell of support for more “sin tax” revenue in the 2021 session, which begins Jan. 19.

That could pave the way for sports betting, internet gaming and recreational marijuana legalization, which have been hot-button issues that have garnered millions of dollars in lobbyist spending at the state Capitol in recent years.

“There’s going to be a big need for revenue,” said Sen. Paul Formica, an East Lyme Republican and ranking member on the General Assembly’s Appropriations Committee, which leads the state budget-writing process. “I’m sure there is going to be a big discussion on sin taxes in the long session starting in January.”

Connecticut’s two tribal casinos, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino, have complained that neighboring states with sports betting, internet gaming, iKeno and iLottery have a…