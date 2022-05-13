IKM statement on the number of participants in the May 13 opposition rally

Today, on May 13, the opposition “Resistance” movement was holding a rally in Yerevan Square from 20:00.

The “Union of Informed Citizens” carried out an aerial count of the participants of the rally, as a result of which it turned out that as of 20:07 in the French Square, in the surrounding areas, there were about 3250 people.

It should be noted that some participants of the rally are probably not visible due to being under trees or tents.

The calculation was performed through individual counting of participants.

High quality photo is available here.

To check our calculation, you can download the picture with personalizing points from here.

Association of Informed Citizens